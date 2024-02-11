 Jeweller fires at shop owner, later kills self - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Jeweller fires at shop owner, later kills self

Jeweller fires at shop owner, later kills self

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 11, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Businessman shoots landlord, causing serious injuries, before turning gun on himself and dying by suicide in an auto rickshaw. Motive believed to be financial disputes.

A businessman allegedly shot at his landlord leading to serious injuries and later the attacker took an extreme step and turned the gun on himself, dying by suicide inside an auto rickshaw.

Shocked by the incident, the autorickshaw driver called the police in panic and informed them about the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Shocked by the incident, the autorickshaw driver called the police in panic and informed them about the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Saturday evening at Bhale Chowk in Aundh, officials said. The deceased businessman has been identified as Anil Dhamale, who was running a jewellery shop. Dhamale was a tenant of Akash Jadhav, who sustained severe injuries. According to police, both Jadhav and Dhamale were together on a motorcycle on Saturday.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Officials said, that near Jupiter Hospital Baner, Dhamale fired a gunshot toward Jadhav by using his licensed firearm wherein Jadhav was seriously injured and admitted to the critical care unit of the Jupiter hospital. Later, Dhamale hired an autorickshaw and headed towards the Chatuhshringi area. Meanwhile, when the autorickshaw was at Bhale Chowk, Dhamale fired at himself.

Shocked by the incident, the autorickshaw driver called the police in panic and informed them about the situation. A team of Chaturshrungi police rushed to the spot. According to the initial investigation, the shooting stemmed from various financial disputes, although the exact motives behind the attack are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Police suspect that Dhamale might have borrowed money from Jadhav and now Jadhav was asking to return it.

HELP IS JUST A CALL AWAY

AASRA: 9820466726

CONNECTING NGO:

9922004305

