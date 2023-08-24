Kharadi residents await stormwater line for a decade now

For over a decade now, residents of Aple Ghar in Kharadi have been suffering due to stagnant water on the roads in absence of stormwater drains. Residents have complained that water from the streets enters into their home, but the civic body has paid no heed. For over a decade now, residents of Aple Ghar in Kharadi have been suffering due to stagnant water on the roads in absence of stormwater drains. (HT PHOTO)

“Despite several complaints to the PMC for the past ten years, the condition remains the same. The Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri ward office claim that they do not have funds for construction of stormwater lines in this area,” said, Tanaji Sherkhane, an area resident and activist.

According to Sherkhane, the civic body has turned a blind eye towards the issue. “The problem persisted for over a decade and during this period the civic body failed to make budget provision for drain work. Several residents have written to the PMC and followed up on the issue but to no avail. How can the civic body have no money for over a decade for development work,” he questioned.

The Kharadi area has seen massive real estate development in the past few years with IT parks located there.

Sanjay Kone, an area resident said, “It is shocking that in a smart city like Pune, citizens have to wait for stormwater lines for ten years. Despite the PMC getting taxes from area residents they don’t have budget to provide basic facilities. Every year during monsoon the hapless citizens have to struggle as water enters houses and eventually the residents fall ill.”

Somnath Bankar, assistant commissioner, Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri ward office said, “The work is pending due to lack of budget. We will soon prepare a proposal and send it to PMC commissioner for approval. We have given instructions to sanitation staff to take preventative measures to avoid water entering houses in the area.”

