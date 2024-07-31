Landslide at Sinhagad Fort ghat section road

No casualty or damage was reported after a landslide occurred on the Sinhagad Fort ghat section road early Tuesday morning as the popular tourist spot was closed for public. Authorities said that two days will be needed to clear the road. Authorities said that two days will be needed to clear the road. (HT PHOTO)

The historic fort complex has been temporarily closed for visitors as a preventive measure following heavy rains in the area.

“The landslide took place at the site 1 km from the parking lot at around 3 am on Monday and the fort area received heavy rainfall during the night. Visitors on foot reported the incident to us in the morning. An excavator is used to clear debris from the stretch,” said Samadhan Patil, round forest officer of the area, adding that the fort will be closed for visitors for two days.