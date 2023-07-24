Home / Cities / Pune News / Last rites of RSS leader Devi to be held in Pune today

Last rites of RSS leader Devi to be held in Pune today

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the last rituals that will take place at Vaikunth crematorium in city

PUNE:

The leader served the RSS for more than 70 years. (HT PHOTO)
The leader served the RSS for more than 70 years. (HT PHOTO)

The last rites of veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi, who passed away in Bengaluru, will be performed on Tuesday in Pune when senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS leaders are expected to be present.

According to local office bearers of RSS, its chief Mohan Bhagwat will remain present for the last rites. Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the last rituals that will take place at Vaikunth crematorium in city.

Madan Das Devi, an RSS pracharak, who served as sahasarakaryavah, national organising secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), passed away on Monday morning at Rashtrotthana Hospital, Bengaluru. He was 81.

Devi was born in Karmala, Solapur district and completed his post-graduation from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). Later he earned a law degree from ILS Law College in the city. For almost 70 years, Madan Das Devi worked for the RSS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out