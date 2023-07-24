Last rites of RSS leader Devi to be held in Pune today

PUNE: The leader served the RSS for more than 70 years. (HT PHOTO)

The last rites of veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi, who passed away in Bengaluru, will be performed on Tuesday in Pune when senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS leaders are expected to be present.

According to local office bearers of RSS, its chief Mohan Bhagwat will remain present for the last rites. Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the last rituals that will take place at Vaikunth crematorium in city.

Madan Das Devi, an RSS pracharak, who served as sahasarakaryavah, national organising secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), passed away on Monday morning at Rashtrotthana Hospital, Bengaluru. He was 81.

Devi was born in Karmala, Solapur district and completed his post-graduation from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). Later he earned a law degree from ILS Law College in the city. For almost 70 years, Madan Das Devi worked for the RSS.