Wild trails: Junnar a hotspot for leopard-human conflict

The death of a 12-year-old boy in a leopard attack in Junnar, Pune district, has once again bought focus to the man-animal conflict in the region. Three people have died in 27 incidents this year. On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a leopard in Junnar’s Otur village. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Sanjeev Bashiram Zamre (12), son of migrant labourers stepped out of the farm to address nature’s call on Sunday evening, when the leopard attacked and dragged him for a short distance. The incident occurred in Otur village in Junnar.

Earlier on the same day, a minor girl was attacked by a leopard in Bhimashankar area. She sustained serious injuries.

The leopard attacks have increased in Pune, even as the forest department are taking precautions. The forest department has also placed a few cages to capture leopards in the area where their population is high.

“We have an established Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for rescuing all animals. If an animal is spotted, our teams will rescue it. All medical formalities are performed at the rescue centre, where the animal is first taken and then released in their natural habitat,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune.

With forest areas being encroached by urbanisation, the animals are making their way to human civilisation. This year has already seen 27 incidents and the forest department has advised citizens to maintain safe distance and notify forest department if they spot an animal, said officials.

“We have rescue teams in place, along with volunteers who are ready to tackle such a situation in every Tehsil in Pune. We also maintain compensation packages for any damage to crops within villages due to the attack of the animal, or for any physical damages endured by the people.” said Patil.

Speaking about the increase in leopard attacks Patil said, “It is due to the thinning of forest corridor. Animals are seen to be invading human space since there has been diversion of forest land and the jungle corridor is damaged. It is inevitable as they will come out to make their space.”

According to locals, these situations are becoming frequent near the forest areas and cause physical and economical damage. There should be a lasting and innovative solution by concerned departments.