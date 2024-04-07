Leopard sighted at Dighi; camera traps set up to monitor activity

A leopard was sighted at Wadmukhwadi near the Gayatri Temple in the Dighi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the evening of April 6. The villagers informed both the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and forest department after which officials conducted a site visit and set up two camera traps to monitor leopard activity in the area. Leopard sightings have constantly been on the rise in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ashutosh Shendage, assistant conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division, said, “The team visited the spot along with the locals and set up two camera traps for leopard monitoring. Our primary focus will be the monitoring of leopard activity in this area.”

Wadmukhwadi is among the green areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad and has many farms with green vegetation around which provides safe passage for leopards to wander around. The area where the leopard was sighted is adjacent to the Dighi defence area and is a private farmland tucked away from residential areas. The area has often reported the presence of leopards. There have been incidents of leopards attacking stray dogs and a cat in the neighbourhood. Recent sightings have once again highlighted the increasing presence of leopards in the area, prompting the forest department to undertake monitoring activity in this area.

Currently, there is no panic situation among the villagers. Our team is in regular touch with the locals, conducting patrolling and awareness in that area, said Shendage.

Leopard sightings have constantly been on the rise in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Earlier in December 2023, a young male leopard that ventured into Chikhali which is in the PCMC jurisdiction, was safely rescued in a joint operation by the Pune Forest Department, RESQ CT Wildlife Rescue Unit, PCMC Fire Department and PCMC Police Department. The repeated sighting of leopards in the city area has raised security concerns and also highlighted the human-leopard conflict in the area.