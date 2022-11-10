Liquor party ends in murder over trivial issue in Pune

A liquor party between two friends turned ugly with one killing another in Kunjirwadi on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Akthar Saiyad (42) who was working as a labour in Haveli. According to the complaint filed by Jaismin Akthar Saiyad, wife of the deceased, her husband and the accused, identified as Ankush Ramrao Kove (30) working as a driver, planned a liquor party on Monday night. During the party, the duo had an argument that escalated with Kove hitting a stone on Saiyad’s head and the latter succumbing to the injuries.

Amol Ghodke, sub-inspector, Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “The argument took place over the accused taking some money from the pocket of the victim. Under the influence of alcohol, the accused picked up a stone and hit Saiyad on his head.”’

The police arrested the accused and he confessed his crime, Ghodke said.

Senior inspector Dattatraya Chavan and staff visited the spot on Monday night, shifted the body of victim to mortuary for post-mortem and took the accused into custody.

Loni Kalbhor police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and prohibition order under Section 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.