LMC fails to act against encroachments along Indrayani River despite NGT order

Despite a clear directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) has failed to remove encroachments along the Indrayani River citing lack of police support as reason. Ironically, the same municipal council had to previously cough up a fine of ₹21 lakh for inaction on the same issue. Documents accessed by Hindustan Times reveal that the LMC twice requested police bandobast to carry out removal of encroachments but the local police did not provide the required support. (HT FILE)

According to LMC chief executive officer (CEO) Ashok Sable, the NGT had ordered removal of the encroachments in 2020 but the directive was ignored till such time a penalty had to be imposed. “We eventually had to pay a fine of ₹21 lakh. I took action immediately after assuming charge,” said Sable.

He added that even after removal of the encroachments, fresh encroachments resurfaced at the same location near Bhushi. “We acted again and filed a contempt petition. This is the third time encroachments have sprung up at the same location,” Sable said.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi recently heard the case. “Either the concerned party will remove the encroachments voluntarily or the council must act. We have also instructed the council to verify if access to the property is via a small bridge (Sakav),” Dudi said. On his part, Sable said that the LMC has submitted its response to the collector’s office and is now awaiting further orders.

Documents accessed by Hindustan Times reveal that the LMC twice requested police bandobast to carry out removal of encroachments but the local police did not provide the required support.

Meanwhile, local residents are claiming that encroachments continue unchecked along multiple stretches of the Indrayani River while the Lonavala Municipal Council is unable to act effectively.