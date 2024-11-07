Menu Explore
Location of 29 polling stations changed, 53 centres renamed in district

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 07, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Officials have changed the location of 29 polling booths across 11 talukas and renamed 54 in the district as part of logistical and administrative exercise

Pune: Officials have changed the location of 29 polling booths across 11 talukas and renamed 54 in the district as part of logistical and administrative exercise.

Officials have changed the location of 29 polling booths across 11 talukas and renamed 54 in the district as part of logistical and administrative exercise. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Officials have changed the location of 29 polling booths across 11 talukas and renamed 54 in the district as part of logistical and administrative exercise. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Some of the earlier centres were set up at dilapidated buildings and lacked basic facilities. At least 45 auxiliary polling stations have been set up for the 2024 assembly election taking the count to 8,462 in Pune district.

The voter count during the Lok Sabha elections held at 21 assembly constituencies of the district has touched 88.49 lakh, with 92,000 citizens added to the supplementary list in last two months.

“It was found that vehicles count not reach some polling stations. Hence, their location has been changed for voters’ benefit,” said Minal Kalaskar, deputy election officer.

