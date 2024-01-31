 LS polls: Universities plan exam schedules - Hindustan Times
ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 31, 2024 07:06 AM IST

With the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May this year, the state and private universities in Maharashtra are planning to hold exams and practicals so as to avoid inconvenience to students.

Professor Parag Kalkar, pro-vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, “We are planning exam schedules as no tests will be held on polling days (HT PHOTO)

Professor Parag Kalkar, pro-vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, “We are planning exam schedules as no tests will be held on polling days. We will hold meeting with the examination department once the poll days are announced.”

Professor NJ Pawar, vice-chancellor, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth University, said, “The official notification of the Lok Sabha elections is yet to come. We will follow the mandate and rules given by the central and state governments and schedule examination dates accordingly.”

Manpreet Karu, a first year science student, said, “I will be voting for the LS polls for the first time after I got registered online as a voter last year.”

Professor Vivek Saoji, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, said, “On the polling days, there will not be any exams held at our university across the campuses. We will hold exams and practicals as per our annual calendar, without clashing with polls dates.”

