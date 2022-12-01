Home / Cities / Pune News / Lt Gen Manjit Kumar takes charge as Chief of Staff, southern command, Pune

Lt Gen Manjit Kumar takes charge as Chief of Staff, southern command, Pune

pune news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 05:32 PM IST

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala and National Defence Academy Khadakwasla

Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar took charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command, Pune on Thursday during wreath laying ceremony held to honour soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar took charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command, Pune on Thursday during wreath laying ceremony held to honour soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar took charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command, Pune on Thursday during wreath laying ceremony held to honour soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala and National Defence Academy Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into Corps of Signals on June 14, 1986 and has served in varied terrain and operational areas, including command of Indian Military Training Team Signal Company in Bhutan and an Infantry Division Signal Regiment deployed on Line of Control in Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment. He has also had back-to-back instructor tenures in Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Lt Gen Kumar has attended all important career courses including staff college course (competitive vacancy), higher command course and national defence college course. He has also served in numerous staff appointments, some of the important ones being General Staff Officer, Grade - 1 (operations) in a Strike Corps headquarter during Operation Parakaram, Colonel Administration in a Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Rashtriya Rifles), Colonel General Staff in Directorate General Information System, Deputy Director General Signals Staff in Signals Directorate, Chief Signal Officer of a Strike Corps, Chief Signal Officer Northern Command and Director General Information System at Army Headquarters.

The outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Arvind Walia complimented all ranks of the command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in extremely challenging operational environment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out