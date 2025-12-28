Maha ANTF busts drug racket in Bengaluru, seizes 55.88-crore MD contraband

In a major interstate crackdown on synthetic drugs, the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has dismantled three mephedrone (MD) manufacturing units in Bengaluru, Karnataka, seizing narcotics and raw materials worth ₹55.88 crore. So far, four suspects have been arrested, while police are searching for two key absconding individuals. Subsequent interrogation and technical analysis led investigators to Prashant Yallappa Patil of Belagavi, allegedly involved in MD production.(Hindustan Times)

The operation began on December 21, 2025, when the ANTF’s Konkan unit raided a site near the old bus depot on the Pune–Mumbai highway in Vashi village, Navi Mumbai.

Abdul Qadar Rashid Sheikh was arrested, and 1.488 kg of MD worth ₹1.48 crore was seized. A case was registered at Vashi police station under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Subsequent interrogation and technical analysis led investigators to Prashant Yallappa Patil of Belagavi, allegedly involved in MD production. Police then moved to Bengaluru and detained Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi, both from Rajasthan, who were running illegal manufacturing operations. During questioning, the suspects revealed three MD production sites: a unit under the name “RJ Event” in Spandana Layout Colony, another in an RCC house in Yerappanahalli, Kannur, and a third unit identified by police.

Raids at the sites recovered 4.1 kg of solid MD and 17 kg of liquid MD, totaling 21.4 kg, along with drug-manufacturing machinery and chemical precursors. All three illegal units were destroyed. Authorities said the Bengaluru-based MD was being distributed to multiple states across India.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (State CID, Pune); Sharda Raut, Special Inspector General of Police, ANTF Maharashtra; and Praveenkumar Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police. Field operations were led by Superintendent of Police M.M. Makandar with senior officers from Pune and Konkan ANTF units.

The ANTF has appealed to citizens to share information on drug trafficking through its helpline 07218000073, assuring confidentiality and prompt action.