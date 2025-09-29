Maha CET Cell announces extension for admissions into medical courses

PUNE: With the ongoing heavy rain across several parts of Maharashtra leading to a flood-like situation, disrupting normal life and ongoing academic processes, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Sunday announced an extension for admissions into medical courses, including MBBS and dental programmes. Bhpal-based Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya has demanded from the Medical Council of India (MCI) to avail students an option to write MBBS course papers in Hindi. (PTI)

An official on condition of anonymity said, “The decision was taken to safeguard the interests of students and ensure that the unprecedented weather conditions do not adversely impact their educational journey.”

The extension comes as a major relief to nearly 2,000 students worried about missing their admissions due to the flood-like situation. With the revised schedule, they now have additional time to confirm their seats and complete the admission process in person at the allotted institutions.

The CET Cell had earlier declared the second-round allotment list for medical admissions on September 24. Students allotted seats were required to report to their respective colleges between September 25 and 29. However due to the flood-like situation, many students found it impossible to physically reach colleges within the stipulated time. To ensure that students do not suffer academic losses, the CET Cell has now extended the deadline for admissions until October 2 (5.30 pm).