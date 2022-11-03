Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha-Metro plans Phugewadi-Civil Court route trials soon

Maha-Metro plans Phugewadi-Civil Court route trials soon

Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST

All works on the routes from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi and Agriculture College to Civil Court are nearing completion. We plan to start services before the November-end deadline, says official

Pune Metro is presently running between Vanaz and Garware College and PCMC to Phugewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

With the elevated route works complete, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) plans to start trials from Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Civil Court junction stations soon.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “All works on the routes from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi and Agriculture College to Civil Court are nearing completion. We plan to start services before the November-end deadline.”

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “We are expecting to start trials on these two routes immediately. By December, we would be able to run metro corridor from Vanaz to PCMC. Commuters from Kothrud will be able to go to Deccan, PMC, Shivajinagar and PCMC areas by metro.”

Pune Metro is presently running between Vanaz and Garware College and PCMC to Phugewadi.

Thursday, November 03, 2022
