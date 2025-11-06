Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Sikandar Sheikh caught in arms case

PUNE: The story of Maharashtra Kesari winner Sikandar Sheikh, until recently hailed as one of the brightest stars in Indian wrestling, has taken a dramatic turn. Days before he was to compete for the prestigious Hind Kesari title scheduled later this month in Satara, Sheikh was arrested by the Punjab Police in an illegal arms case. His bail on Tuesday by a local court in Mohali has brought temporary relief, but the controversy surrounding him shows no signs of abating. Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Sikandar Sheikh’s story reflects the complex web where sports, crime, and politics intersect. (HT)

According to Punjab Police officers HT spoke to, Sheikh allegedly procured firearms from a member of the Papla Gurjar gang-- a notorious criminal network with roots across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Investigators claim Sheikh arranged the firearm through an intermediary named Happy Gujjar. Inspector Harminder Singh, in charge of CIA Staff, Mohali, said Sheikh was caught in the act of accepting a consignment of illegal weapons. “The weapons appear to have been sourced through illegal means, bypassing licensing procedures,” he added.

Sheikh had been living for the last six months at Mohali’s Mullanpur Garibdass, SAS Nagar, while training under coach Golu Pehlwan for the upcoming Hind Kesari tournament. He moved 1500 km away from home to train here with a singular purpose: he wanted to learn about tactics being used by his competitors from Punjab and Haryana. Police claim that Sheikh met Happy Gujjar, a 22-year-old with a criminal record and a fondness for firearms. While Gujjar was ordering two guns—a .45 bore and one .32 bore pistol from a certain Danveer Pritam Singh in Uttar Pradesh, Sheikh who was with him allegedly insisted on ordering one for himself too and made a GPay transaction of ₹45,000 as token payment to Gujjar.

On October 24, the police received a tip-off that two suppliers from Mathura were on their way to deliver these firearms to Gujjar and Sheikh.

The police subsequently intercepted a white XUV300 near Airport road (Kharar to Mullanpur) in which Danveer and Bunty were carrying two pistols. Upon interrogation, they revealed to police that weapons were to be handed over to Sheikh and his friend from local akhada Happy Gujjar. The police asked the duo (Danveer and Bunty) to call Gujjar, who in turn asked Sheikh to collect the weapons. As Sheikh arrived with cash worth ₹1.99 to collect two pistols, he was arrested with cash by police.

. “Danveer, one of the accused, has known connections with the Papla Gurjar gang and several criminal records in Haryana and UP. However, as of now, we have not established any direct links between Sheikh and the gang. The investigation is underway,” said Superintendent of Police (Investigation), SAS Nagar, Saurav Jindal.

The Papla Gurjar gang’s name in the case has also drawn attention to its earlier connection with Maharashtra. Notorious gangster Vikram alias Papla Gurjar was arrested in Kolhapur in 2021 after a dramatic midnight raid by Rajasthan Police. His capture exposed the gang’s presence in western Maharashtra, especially in cities like Kolhapur known for their wrestling culture and the community of wrestlers from north India who come there to train during winter months.

Following Sheikh’s arrest, Kolhapur Police began an inquiry into possible local links. Additional superintendent of police B Dheeraj Kumar said, “The region has a rich wrestling tradition and attracts wrestlers from Punjab and Haryana. As a precaution, we have started verifying whether there has been any sale or movement of illegal firearms in the district.”

A hero turned suspect

For Sheikh’s family and supporters in Solapur, the arrest came as a shock. The 26-year-old wrestler is a household name in Maharashtra’s wrestling circles — a state that has produced legends of the akhada tradition. Sheikh has won multiple titles, including Maharashtra Kesari and Rustam-E-Hind in 2024, and had expressed his ambition to represent India in the Asian Games to be held in Japan next year.

In recent years, competing in traditional dangal tournaments across Punjab and Haryana, Sheikh had defeated several top wrestlers including the formidable Jassa Patti. His victories fetched him a small fortune-- 14 Thar SUVs, 9 Bullet motorcycles and 30 buffaloes — and a growing fan base that extended beyond Maharashtra.

Wrestling has long been a launchpad for political careers, particularly in western Maharashtra and northern India. Many akhadas are backed by local leaders, and rivalries often spill beyond the wrestling pit. Insiders say that a wrestler of Sheikh’s stature — commanding enormous popularity and local following — naturally becomes part of a political network that can both support and expose him.

Sheikh’s massive popularity in the state and his arrest in Punjab soon devolved into politics and conspiracy. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party was quick to throw its weight behind the wrestler. Solapur district president, Umesh Patil, alleged foul play. “Sikandar has defeated several top wrestlers from Punjab and Haryana, and that could have led to professional rivalry. This case seems suspicious. Could this be a conspiracy to stop him from winning the upcoming Hind Kesari tournament?” he said.

Senior NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar too were among those who extended support to Sheikh’s family. Sule expressed thanks to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann after Sheikh was released on bail on Tuesday. On the ground in Solapur whispers of ‘match fixing’ are gaining ground. Sheikh earns around ₹4–5 crore annually through wrestling, said Patil. “He has no reason to indulge in such activities. He is a disciplined sportsman who has brought immense pride to Maharashtra.”

Former BJP MP and Parishad president Ramdas Tadas told HT: “It is not true that only certain political parties are supporting Sheikh. We, as the wrestling association, have communicated with the Punjab Police to ensure a fair inquiry. Sikandar is a talented wrestler who knows nothing beyond wrestling.”

Sheikh’s coach, Golu Pehlwan confirmed that the wrestler had been training in Mullanpur for the past six months and was “fully focused on the upcoming Hind Kesari competition.” He added, “He has been participating in 15–20 dangals across Punjab, earning ₹20–25 lakh per month. He doesn’t need to get involved in such acts for money.” Veteran coach Kaka Pawar, who has trained several national champions, said, “Sikandar is a top-tier wrestler. If this case turns out to be false, it will show how easily rivalries and politics can destroy a sportsperson’s career. If it’s true, then it’s equally tragic — that fame and proximity to power have led him astray.”

Sheikh’s arrest has also cleaved the wrestling community. Former Hind Kesari and wrestling champion Dinanath Singh said Sheikh had brought “disrepute” to the sport. “Doing such things merely for money is an insult to wrestling. He is not a true Maharashtra Kesari,” The case has also reignited conversations about how politics and wrestling in Maharashtra often intersect. The Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad — the apex body for wrestling in the state — has long been influenced by politicians from across parties.

As the investigation continues, Sheikh’s story reflects the complex web where sports, crime, and politics intersect. Whether he was a victim of rivalry or a participant in wrongdoing remains to be seen. For now, the young wrestler who once symbolised Maharashtra’s wrestling pride stands at the crossroads — between redemption and disgrace.