Maharashtra polls: NCP (SP) candidate files complaint alleging poll office’s refusal to provide EVM data

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chinchwad assembly constituency candidate Rahul Kalate has filed a complaint to Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) regarding refusal and delay by the office of Pune district election officer and poll authorities in providing legally required EVM (electronic voting machine) data to contesting candidates. He claimed the act questions the fairness and impartiality of the poll authorities. Rahul Kalate said that amidst public distrust and misinformation about EVMs, denying to share EVM data was adding to doubts of free and fair polls. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complaint states, “The Pune DEO office and Chinchwad RO (returning officer) have refused to share the original EMS generated EVM list of second randomisation for Chinchwad assembly. They have shared a printed copy of the list in which some pages were missing. We have asked them to send EMS generated clear copies of second randomisation, but are yet to receive it. Clearly, the Pune DEO office and Chinchwad RO office want to deny legal rights of contesting candidates by refusing to provide with the EVM data.”

Kalate said that amidst public distrust and misinformation about EVMs, denying to share EVM data was adding to doubts of free and fair polls. District collector Dr Suhas Diwase could not be reached for his comments on the issue.