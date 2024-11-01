Maharashtra polls: Will Pawar family celebrate Diwali together amid political divide?

As the assembly election campaign intensifies and the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions clash, supporters and political observers are curious as to whether the Pawar family will continue their custom of celebrating Diwali together in Baramati. Every Diwali, Ajit traditionally visits Sharad Pawar’s home in Baramati, celebrating alongside Sule—a moment that holds familial and political significance and is often covered by the media. (HT PHOTO)

For years, the Pawar family has come together for Diwali, with family members, supporters, political leaders, industry figures, and local citizens gathering to greet senior leader Sharad Pawar.

When asked if he would attend the Diwali celebration and the Bhau Beej ritual, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and NCP chief, said, “You will know very soon.”

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) MP, said, “I respect relationships. Love and trust matter in a family, and these can be expressed from anywhere. Certainly, Ajit Dada’s separation has affected us, but our political differences will not affect our bond.”

She added, “I have eight brothers, and we have always celebrated Diwali (Padwa) and Bhaubeej together.”

Every Diwali, Ajit traditionally visits Sharad Pawar’s home in Baramati, celebrating alongside Sule—a moment that holds familial and political significance and is often covered by the media. This year, however, with the Pawar family’s political split and Ajit Pawar championing the Maharashtra government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, many wonder if he will join Sule for Bhaubeej in Baramati or if the family gathering will reflect their new political paths.

The NCP split in 2023, and Ajit Pawar and his loyal MLAs aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Following this, Ajit Pawar obtained the party name and its clock symbol from the Election Commission.