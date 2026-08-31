Maharashtra TET in limbo, re-test date and exam mode unclear

Pune: The re-conduct of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) remains uncertain, with the state government yet to decide whether the exam will be held online or offline. Nearly six lakh candidates are awaiting the cancelled exam. The Supreme Court’s August 2028 deadline for in-service teachers to clear TET has added to concerns over their careers. The re-conduct of Maharashtra TET remains uncertain, with the state government yet to decide whether the exam will be held online or offline. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) has indicated that the re-examination could be held in December or January. However, officials said at least three months would be needed to make arrangements after the government finalises the examination mode.

The TET scheduled for June 28 was cancelled a day before the exam after the question paper was allegedly leaked.

As many as 600,125 candidates had applied, including 3.46 lakh applications from serving teachers. The actual number of serving teacher candidates is around 2.26 lakh.

Following the cancellation, MSCE collected almost all blank answer sheets from 37 district planning centres.

The school education minister had earlier indicated that TET would be conducted online following the leak, but the government is yet to formally decide. Infrastructure remains the main hurdle, with existing computer facilities considered inadequate for nearly six lakh candidates.

An online exam, however, would reduce the risk of question-paper leakage and is being seriously considered.

MSCE director Nandkumar Bedse said, “Regardless of whether the examination is conducted online or offline, we would require at least three months to make the arrangements once the government takes a final decision on the mode.”

Bedse said the state had initially planned to conduct TET twice a year, but the paper leak disrupted the schedule. The council’s first preference was to engage an agency such as Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), though the large number of candidates posed a challenge.

“IBPS already handles around 550 exams, and managing an examination with such a large number of TET candidates is a challenging task,” he said.

Bedse said candidates could also appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), while the state was working to develop its own exam infrastructure.

The delay is particularly significant for serving teachers following the Supreme Court’s direction making TET qualification mandatory for teachers to continue in service, with the deadline set for August 2028.

“The uncertainty is extremely stressful, especially for serving teachers who have to clear TET within the SC’s deadline,” said candidate Prasad Patil.

Another candidate Bharat Ghansawant said, “We are not against an online exam, but the government should take a decision quickly,” he said.

Demand for exemption

The TET issue has also acquired a new policy dimension after the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a proposal to exempt teachers appointed before 2010 from the mandatory TET requirement.

The move has prompted the Active Teachers Forum (Maharashtra) to demand a similar exemption.

Teacher-activist and Teachers Forum Maharashtra head Bhau Chaskar said Maharashtra should consider the Tamil Nadu decision.

Sandeep Kamble, president, Yuva Shaikshanik Va Samajik Nyay Sanghatana, Maharashtra, said the government should immediately finalise the examination mechanism.

With the first 2026 exam cancelled and the re-test yet to be scheduled, nearly six lakh candidates are waiting for clarity on when and in what format Maharashtra will conduct the exam.