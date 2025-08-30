Maid held for stealing jewellery worth 5.87L from retd wing commander’s house

The Wanowrie police have arrested a maid for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹5.87 lakh from the residence of a retired wing commander. The stealing reportedly took place between August 21-28 at the residence of Satish Makashir, 78, in Sopan Baug. The stealing reportedly took place between August 21-28 at the residence of Satish Makashir, 78, in Sopan Baug. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

When the jewellery was found to be missing, Makashir had lodged a complaint and police had filed an FIR against an unknown person, since at the time, the retired army officer said he did not suspect anyone. However, during the investigation, police grew suspicious about two maids, who were employed at the victim’s home, and kept a close watch on them. Soon, police received credible leads from an informer about a woman living at BT Kawade road trying to mortgage jewellery for money.

A team immediately rushed to the spot and detained Sudha Rajesh Chaughule, 35, a resident of Ghorpadi Gaon, and brought her to the police station. During interrogation, she confessed her involvement in the theft and took police to the place where the stolen jewellery was hidden.

An officer from Wanowrie Police Station said, “During initial questioning of the two maids, we noticed one of them behaving in a suspicious manner. So, we traced her activities and she landed in our net. Due to coordinated efforts, we could arrest the accused within 24 hours from the report of the crime.”

Wanowrie police has registered a case against the accused under section 305 (theft committed in specific locations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.