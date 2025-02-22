Major fire reported in Manjri, no injuries reported 

A massive fire broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Manjri Khurd during the early hours of Friday, causing extensive damage to property. Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in this incident. Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders from the Pune fire brigade and PMRDA fire brigade rushed to the scene. (VIDEO GRAB)

The fire started on Friday at around 4:43 am in a factory covering around 6,000 square feet area, constructed primarily with metal sheets and iron angles. Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders from the Pune fire brigade and PMRDA fire brigade rushed to the scene. Firefighters initiated efforts to douse the blaze using high-pressure water jets.

After about 30 to 45 minutes of relentless efforts, they managed to bring the fire under control, following which a cooling operation was conducted to prevent any further flare-ups.

During the operation, fire officials carefully inspected the site to confirm that no workers were trapped inside. To gain entry, firefighters used a JCB to remove the metal sheets around the shed and thoroughly checked the premises.

The fire completely gutted the factory, resulting in significant losses. Various high-value equipment and materials were destroyed, including CNC machines, panel saw cutting machines, speakers, amplifiers, plywood, paint cans, fibre materials, furniture, and electrical wiring. The exact monetary loss is yet to be determined.

Fire brigade officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown. They are investigating the incident to determine whether it was caused by an electrical short circuit or other factors. Further investigations are underway, and officials are working to assess the total damage and identify any safety lapses that may have contributed to the incident.