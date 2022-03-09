Man awarded life imprisonment by Pune court in 2015 murder case
PUNE A man accused of killing a drunk man for knocking on another labourer’s door in July 2015 was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a court in Pune on Wednesday.
The case was registered in July 2015 at Rajgad police station.
The convicted man has been identified as Ronin Manik Sarkar, a resident of Uttar Kespur in Dakhandinaspur district of West Bengal, while the deceased man has been identified as Yukil Mundari, 55, a resident of Simolia in Nischintpur area of North 24 Parnaga in West Bengal.
Sarkar and Mundari worked with seven to eight other labourers at a construction site of a hostel in the Sasewadi area of Bhor, Pune.
The order was given by additional sessions judge AV Rotte with public prosecutor Javed Khan, defence lawyer Anup Pande, and investigating officer police inspector Sachin Patil of Rajgad police station.
The man was found dead in Sarkar’s house on the morning of July 28, 2015, a day after Sarkar assaulted him with a metal cutter for getting drunk and knocking on a mason’s door in the labour camp where he lived. He pulled him into the house around 3 am and allegedly realised that he was dead when he did not wake up the next morning. In the attack by Sarkar, Mundari had sustained injuries on his head, stomach, among other injuries.
“Accused Ronin Manik Sarkar is hereby convicted for the offence punishable under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, and awarded sentence of imprisonment for life and also liable to pay a fine amount of ₹25,000. In default of payment of fine, he should further undergo rigorous imprisonment for three months,” read the order by Judge Rotte.
“We brought the two main witnesses from West Bengal for the trial,” said assistant senior inspector Vidyadhar Dnyandeo Nichit of SP office who worked along with Hawaldar Mangesh Kumbhar of Rajgad police station.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement
Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.