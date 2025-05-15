Menu Explore
Man held for sending bomb threats to Pune’s Sassoon hospital

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 15, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The accused, identified as Arvind Krushna Kokani, 29, of Nagpur Chawl in Yerawada, was security guard at the hospital, said authorities, adding that the action over the incident that took place on May 12 and May 13 was taken after technical investigation

The Bund Garden police on Tuesday late night arrested an individual for sending bomb threat messages to Sassoon General Hospital. The accused, identified as Arvind Krushna Kokani, 29, of Nagpur Chawl in Yerawada, was security guard at the hospital, said authorities, adding that the action over the incident that took place on May 12 and May 13 was taken after technical investigation.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone and SIM card from the house of accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police recovered a stolen mobile phone and SIM card from the house of accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Dr Harish Suresh Tatiya of forensic medicine department on May 12 received a bomb threat via mobile message from an unknown number, prompting immediate alert and security measures within the premises, besides police alert. Later, a bomb detection squad scanned the area and declared it safe. Police arrested the accused when the hospital’s medical superintendent received a similar message the next day.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone and SIM card from the house of accused.

Ravindra Gaikwad, senior inspector, Bund Garden Police Station, said, “He sent the threats from a mobile phone stolen from a woman patient admitted at the hospital.”

