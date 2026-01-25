Edit Profile
    Man killed over money dispute; four accused detained

    According to police, Ailgachche had lent 18 lakh to an individual, of which Shinde allegedly took 11 lakh, claiming he would help recover the amount. When Ailgachche repeatedly demanded repayment, Shinde allegedly plotted to kill him

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 4:32 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered over a money dispute by his friend and accomplices, police said. The crime came to light on Friday, around 12.38 pm, after a body with severe facial injuries was found near Akashnagar in Warje. The injuries initially made identification difficult.

    Those arrested include Shubham Rajesh Shinde (25) of Nanded City, Lucky Surendra Singh (23) of Khadki Ammunition Factory, and Sunil Khalse (19) of Hingne Home Colony, Karvenagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The Pune crime branch’s anti-robbery and vehicle theft squad later identified the deceased as Rajendra Subhash Ailgachche (40), a resident of Swaraj Arcade, Ambegaon, and detained four accused, including a minor, within hours.

    Those arrested include Shubham Rajesh Shinde (25) of Nanded City, Lucky Surendra Singh (23) of Khadki Ammunition Factory, and Sunil Khalse (19) of Hingne Home Colony, Karvenagar. Warje police registered a murder case, while the crime branch conducted a parallel probe.

    Acting on a tip-off, police detained two suspects near Ganpati Matha and Shinde Bridge in Warje after they attempted to flee. Interrogation led to the arrest of the remaining accused.

    According to police, Ailgachche had lent 18 lakh to an individual, of which Shinde allegedly took 11 lakh, claiming he would help recover the amount. When Ailgachche repeatedly demanded repayment, Shinde allegedly plotted to kill him.

    On January 21, at around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly lured Ailgachche to Shani Mandir hill in Warje and attacked him, inflicting fatal injuries.

