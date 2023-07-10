Father, son die after allegedly consuming homemade kadha in Satara

A man and his son died on Sunday at Phaltan in Satara district after allegedly consuming homemade kadha, while his daughter is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said officials. The use of kadha has been around for several years but gained popularity since the Covid-19 pandemic. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Rambhau Potekar, 52, and his son Amit, 30, while the daughter is identified as Shraddha.

Homemade kadha is a decoction of various immunity-boosting herbs. It is made at home using select ingredients for healing and rejuvenation. The use of kadha has been around for several years but gained popularity since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the officials after dinner on Saturday, the family consumed kadha and went to sleep. Later during the wee hours of Sunday, the trio developed uneasiness and complications and were rushed to nearby private hospital.

Even after hospitalisation and treatment their health continued to deteriorate and Avinash died at 6.50 am and later Amit succumbed at 7.50 am.

In the death summary, doctors at Phaltan lifeline hospital described it as case of “herbal poisoning.”

The officials at Satara district health department said they are investigating the cause of death while the autopsy conducted on Monday and their viscera have been preserved.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the local police.

Dr Sunil Sonawane, civil surgeon, Satara district, said that both the deceased complained of pain in abdomen, giddiness and vomiting but despite medical aid they could not be saved.

“Prima facie it seems to be suspected poisoning,” said Sonawane.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, “One should be cautious about the quantity to be consumed as too much kadha and other herbal drinks may have adverse health effects.”

“Excessive consumption of this herbal drink can cause side effects like hyperacidity, indigestion, mouth ulcers, burning sensation in urinating, rashes, and acne. It is better to take advice from experts and consult a doctor in case one develops adverse effects after consuming kadha,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON