Man throws acid-like liquid on woman, her son in Yerawada

A 52-year-old man allegedly threw an acid-like substance on a woman and her son following an argument in the Ramnagar area of Yerawada on Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist and his young daughter, who were passing by, were also injured after the liquid splashed on them. According to the FIR, the incident took place around 4 pm on November 6, when Jadhav and the woman’s son, Ashish alias John, had an argument over a minor issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Lakshminagar police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Nitin Sundar Jadhav, of Pandu Laman Vasti in Yerawada.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 4 pm on November 6, when Jadhav and the woman’s son, Ashish alias John, had an argument over a minor issue.

Following the argument, Jadhav allegedly went to the woman’s house, abused her son and threatened to throw acid on him. He also showed the woman a plastic bottle containing the liquid.

The woman tried to pacify Jadhav. However, he left the house and headed towards the Ramnagar mosque. The woman followed him in an attempt to prevent the dispute from escalating.

“When Jadhav and Ashish came face to face near the mosque, the accused allegedly took the bottle out of his pocket and threw the liquid at Ashish, hitting his face, eyes and body,” police said.

When the woman attempted to snatch the bottle from Jadhav, he allegedly threw the liquid on her as well.

Meanwhile, Vishal Shankar Jadhav, 32, and his young daughter were passing through the area on a motorcycle when the liquid splashed on them.

All four injured persons were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. Ashish sustained serious injuries to his face and eyes and also experienced difficulty in breathing, the FIR stated.

Lakshminagar police have registered a case under Sections 124(1), 124(2), 125(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).