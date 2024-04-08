 Mangoes in demand for Gudi Padwa festival - Hindustan Times
Mangoes in demand for Gudi Padwa festival

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 08, 2024 10:57 PM IST

According to Rajesh Kenchi, a mango vendor in Market Yard, Alphonso mangoes from Konkan are currently priced between ₹1,200 and ₹1,800 per dozen

On the occasion of the Gudi Padwa festival, the Pune markets are flooded with the Devgad and Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes.

On the eve of Gudi Padwa, people flocked to Gultekdi Market Yard to buy mangoes on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
On the eve of Gudi Padwa, people flocked to Gultekdi Market Yard to buy mangoes on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

“Every year we start eating Devgad Alphonso mangoes from Gudhi Padwa, as it marks the new year. This has been the custom among many citizens across Maharashtra,” said Swati Paranjape.

Another citizen Mahesh Rathi who had come to buy mangoes at Market Yard wholesale market, said, “Markets are now full of mangoes from last few weeks, but it is important to check the quality and originality of the mangoes. Some fraudsters sell mangoes from Karnataka or other states claiming to be Alphonso (Hapus).”

According to Rajesh Kenchi, a mango vendor in Market Yard, Alphonso mangoes from Konkan are currently priced between 1,200 and 1,800 per dozen.

“The Gudi Padwa festival is around; thus, the rates are high, but after a few days, rates will undoubtedly go down,” he said.

Mangesh Jadhav, another fruit seller from the Mahatma Phule Mandai market, stated, “We sell more than 10 to 12 dozen mangoes per day on average. These numbers will continue to climb, and the quantity of mangoes will increase by next month.”

Ahead of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday, which marks the beginning of a New Year in the state, consumers thronged the flower markets even as the rates of marigolds were 80 to 100 per kg over the weekend. Vendors were seen selling various flowers on roads across the city.

Mangoes in demand for Gudi Padwa festival
Story Saved
