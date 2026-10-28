Market Yard workers to stop unloading sacks over 50 kg from Nov 1

Workers’ unions at the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) Market Yard have decided to stop unloading agricultural produce packed in sacks weighing more than 50 kg from November 1, citing health risks associated with handling loads. According to the unions, following a decision by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. (FILE)

The members announced the decision at an awareness rally held in the Market Yard’s fruit and vegetable and onion-potato sections on Tuesday and demanded strict enforcement of the prescribed weight limit.

Organised under the leadership of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kamgar Union, the rally saw participation from several workers’ organisations. Male and female workers urged farmers, traders and other stakeholders to ensure that agricultural produce is packed in sacks weighing no more than 50 kg.

According to the unions, following a decision by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, the state government issued orders and circulars prohibiting the transport of agricultural produce to markets in sacks weighing more than 50 kg. However, the unions alleged that the rules remain poorly enforced despite repeated protests and follow-ups.

Workers handling heavy sacks have increasingly suffered from spinal, knee and neck ailments, with some reportedly forced to leave their jobs because of these health problems, union representatives said.

Santosh Nangare, president, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kamgar Union, said, “We will not unload such sacks under any circumstances and will not allow anyone else to unload them either.”