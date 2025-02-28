Mechanised cleaning plan in hospitals stalled due to lack of funds

PUNE Shiv Sena leader and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s ambitious initiative to introduce mechanised cleaning services in public healthcare facilities has been stalled due to a lack of funds. Shiv Sena leader and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s ambitious initiative to introduce mechanised cleaning services in public healthcare facilities has been stalled due to a lack of funds. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The public health department, which was previously held by then minister and Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant, has directed all hospital heads to halt mechanised cleaning and refrain from initiating new cleaning services until funds are allocated, officials said.

The state had planned to implement mechanised cleaning in government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25), as per a Government Resolution (GR) dated September 18, 2023. Subsequently, on September 13, 2024, the director of health services awarded a contract to a Pune-based private agency, and a work order was issued.

However, on February 18, Dr Sunita Golhait, joint director (hospitals), health services, issued an order to all deputy directors of health services, civil surgeons, and medical superintendents to halt the services. “As per contract terms, mechanised cleaning was to commence only after approval from the joint director of health services (hospital cell) for hospitals and the joint director of health services (PDE) for PHCs. However, some institutions have already begun services without authorisation, which is a serious matter,” the letter stated. A copy of the letter is seen by Hindustan Times.

Officials said mechanised cleaning had already begun at Aundh District Hospital, Regional Mental Hospital (Yerawada), Dr Bandorawalla Government Leprosy Hospital, and a government hospital in Baramati over the past few months. These hospitals must now revert to traditional cleaning methods.

Dr Golhait stated, “Funds for mechanised cleaning have not been allocated at the state level. Until the required funds are available, no hospital should initiate new cleaning services. To ensure uninterrupted hospital operations, existing cleaning arrangements must continue.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been critical of the mechanised cleaning tender process. The contract, awarded on September 13, 2024, to a Pune firm, mandated round-the-clock mechanised cleaning for 547 districts, sub-district, rural, and trauma care hospitals, as well as 1,984 PHCs. As per contract terms, the government would pay ₹84 per sq ft (excluding GST) for indoor cleaning and 9.2% of the indoor rate for outdoor cleaning.

A senior official from a public hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed receiving orders to revert to the previous cleaning contractor from March. “With no funds allocated, mechanised cleaning has been put on hold,” the official said.

AAP state vice-president Vijay Kumbhar reiterated his party’s objections, stating that the cost of traditional cleaning ranges from ₹2 to ₹4 per sq. ft. per month, while mechanised cleaning escalated costs to ₹84 per sq. ft. “The tender process lacked transparency. Some funds were initially allocated, but the government has now realised its mistake and issued this order,” he said.

He added, “Public money should not be wasted this way. The health department has made similar questionable decisions in the past, and we hope the government re-evaluates them.”