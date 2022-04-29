Mercury soars above 41°C in many parts of Pune district
Friday reported different weather conditions for Pune city. While most parts reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius, the southwest and south part reported very light rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, according to the weather department.
Due to ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra, many parts of Pune district have reported day temperatures of over 41 degrees Celsius in the last two days. Many parts in the district reported day temperatures around 44 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from 2011 till 2021, the highest maximum temperature reported at Shivajinagar in Pune was 43 degrees Celsius in 2019. The all-time record by IMD shows that Pune recorded the highest maximum temperature for April in 1897 at 43.3 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, Shivajinagar reported a marginal drop in day temperature with 40.7 degrees Celsius and Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius. However, other parts of the city reported higher day temperatures.
As per the weather department, Lohegaon on Friday reported 41.5 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad reported 41.1 degrees Celsius, Lavale reported 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.9 degrees Celsius.
KS Hosalikar, head, IMD Pune, said the weather for May may be on the warmer side.
“March this year was exceptionally warm and has broken all records of maximum, minimum and mean temperatures for central India and northwest India. The same trend is continuing in April. At least the first few days of May may give some respite from scorching heat. But the entire forecast for the month will be issued as May begins,” said Hosalikar.
Weather forecasting department of IMD noted that day temperatures in the city may continue to remain around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
“Heatwaves in northern central Maharashtra are likely to continue on April 30. After which there is no heatwave warning as of now for central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Marathwada. Vidarbha may continue to witness heatwave-like situations in the next few days. From May 2, isolated parts of central Maharashtra may report isolated thunderstorms and lightning,” said IMD officials.
On Friday as well, the highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was at Chandrapur at 46.4 degrees Celsius. The coolest place in Maharashtra on Friday was Mahabaleshwar at 19 degrees Celsius reported during night time.
