Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Metro instructs telecom companies to address weak signal issue 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Oct 05, 2024 07:20 AM IST

For the last four days, many commuters have noted that poor signals are impacting their ability to make online ticket purchases

Pune Metro has taken steps to resolve complaints regarding poor cell network connectivity in the newly built underground corridor connecting Pune District Court and Swargate. Travellers in this stretch have had difficulty making calls and utilising mobile data for ticket payments. 

Pune Metro should have to address mobile network issues and resolve them on a priority basis. (HT PHOTO)
Pune Metro should have to address mobile network issues and resolve them on a priority basis. (HT PHOTO)

The Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate Metro stations opened to commuters on September 29 after a virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, for the last four days, many commuters have noted that poor signals are impacting their ability to make online ticket purchases. 

Dyneshwar Dalwai, a daily commuter said, “Pune Metro should have to address mobile network issues and resolve them on a priority basis.”  

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (Administration and Public Relations Department) said, “We have conveyed the problem to mobile operator companies and told them to improve mobile network signal. They are working on it. “ 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On