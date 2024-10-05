Metro instructs telecom companies to address weak signal issue 

Pune Metro has taken steps to resolve complaints regarding poor cell network connectivity in the newly built underground corridor connecting Pune District Court and Swargate. Travellers in this stretch have had difficulty making calls and utilising mobile data for ticket payments. Pune Metro should have to address mobile network issues and resolve them on a priority basis. (HT PHOTO)

The Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate Metro stations opened to commuters on September 29 after a virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, for the last four days, many commuters have noted that poor signals are impacting their ability to make online ticket purchases.

Dyneshwar Dalwai, a daily commuter said, “Pune Metro should have to address mobile network issues and resolve them on a priority basis.”

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (Administration and Public Relations Department) said, “We have conveyed the problem to mobile operator companies and told them to improve mobile network signal. They are working on it. “