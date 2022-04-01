Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Another person received head injury. Fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar and fireman Sudhir Navale suffered injuries on legs and received first-aid assistance.
After the control room was informed about the incident, fire brigade officials arrived at the spot with six fire tenders. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material. “The blaze was contained within half an hour,” he said.
-
16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30. According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
-
A detailed history of the Ghazipur landfill
The Ghazipur landfill site near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border has remained on fire for over four days marking the first major fire incident on the garbage mound this year. Once a low-lying desolate site on the outskirts of the city, the location was completely unrecognisable a few decades ago. Now 80, Mohammad Zadar, runs a hardware store in Mulla colony on the road located directly opposite the Ghazipur landfill site.
-
Nearly dozen farmhouses demolished along Yamuna floodplains in Noida
Around a dozen farmhouses that came up illegally along Yamuna floodplains here were demolished by the Noida Authority on Friday, officials said. “Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today. These farmhouses in Sector 134 and Sector 135 lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna and were built illegally,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Prasun Dwivedi said.
-
HAL posts record revenue of Rs. 24,000 crore in 2021-22
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posted a record high revenue on Friday, which rose by 6% to Rs. 24,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 22,755 crore recorded in the previous year. HAL achieved record revenue with the production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft/helicopters and 478 engines.
-
Amit Shah attends Sri Shivakumar Swamiji's 115th Jayanti
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka. Shah also shared a broadcast of his visit to the mutt on his Twitter, saying: “115th birth anniversary program of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”
