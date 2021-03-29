Minor among five apprehended for gang rape and attempted murder

A minor was among five people apprehended in a case of attempted murder and gang rape of a minor girl in Pune city. However, after his arrest, he was found to be Covid-19 positive during his medical test mandated by the law after arrest, according to officials of crime branch. He has now been kept in home quarantine while four others have been identified in the case.

The series of events which happened around the first week of March started coming to light when the Unit 2 of Pune police crime branch arrested a man named Shrikant Rajendra Kale (23), a resident of SRA Mhada building I Warje Malwadi area of Pune. He was found near the local graveyard in the area. Kale has a history of a case of attempted murder.

The Covid-19 positive minor along with his minor friend and one other adult person raped the 14-year-old girl in Kale’s SRA room. The adult man is identified as Niranjan Shinde (20), a resident of Warje.

After the three people had allegedly raped the girl, she tried to leave when the now-infected teen shot one round at her.

“We had arrested Kale for being in possession of a domestic made weapon after we recovered a weapon from him on March 26. We started taking stock of all the rounds that were fired and he then told us that one round was fired by a minor boy on a minor girl after him, and two others, had raped her in his house in SRA Warje,” said senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Unit 2 of crime branch.

The man was found in possession of one domestic made weapon and three live cartridges. He was arrested in a case registered at Warje Malwadi under Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

“The girl tells us that she tried to leave and had put her phone in her blouse when one of the five people fired at her. The bullet pierced through the phone and caused a shallow injury on her chest. Fortunately, she was not hurt,” said senior police inspector Krishna Indalkar of Dattawadi police station.

One other person who was allegedly present in the house when the series of events occurred was identified as Krushna Ovhal (24), a resident of Hadapsar, Pune, according to senior PI Indalkar.

Shinde and Ovhal have been remanded to police custody of Dattawadi police station; Kale is in custody of Unit 2 of crime branch; one minor accused that raped and fired at the girl is in home quarantine; the police are verifying the exact age of the second minor who raped the girl.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(D) (gang rape), 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code; Sections 4, 5, 6, and 16 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act; Section 3(25) of Arms Act; and Section 37(1) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Dattawadi police station based on the minor girl’s complaint.