Minor among four held for attempted murder

The Pune rural police have arrested three people and apprehended one minor on Tuesday in the case of attempted murder of an activist of National congress party (NCP) by firing at him on Monday night.

The injured man was identified as Raviraj Taware, husband of Pune Zilla Parisad member Rohini Taware of NCP.

The three arrested were identified as Rahul alias Rebel Yadav, Prashant More, Vinod alias Tom More.

“There was a gram panchayat in Malegaon Budrukh which was cancelled and a nagar parishad was formed. The nagar parishad election was scheduled. The ward-wise rivalry from the gram panchayat system between Prashant More and Taware had led to a cross-complaint of attempted murder, three months ago,” said assistant police inspector (API) Mahesh Vidhate.

The firing was done due to the same rivalry, according to the police. Prashant More has previous cases of violence against him.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25),(27) of Arms Act was registered at Baramati taluka police station. API Mahesh Dhawan of Talegaon taluka police station is investigating the case.