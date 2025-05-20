Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motorcyclist run over by truck at Kesnand Chowk; two held

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 11:04 AM IST

A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of truck that rammed into the two-wheeler in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday

PUNE: A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of a truck that rammed into the two-wheeler near Apna Medical Kesnand Gaon Chowk in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday.

A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of truck that rammed into the two-wheeler in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of truck that rammed into the two-wheeler in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, Ramdas Sahebrao Gaikwad, 52, of Ladba Wasti in Kesnand, was riding the bike when he was hit by the truck. Gaikwad fell from the two-wheeler due to the clash and was run over by the heavy vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

The accused truck driver has been identified as Janadrdan Baburao Chavan, 63, of Raikar Mala in Yavat Pune. The owner of the truck, Santosh Atmaram Bhandare, 47, of Vadhu -Budruk in Pune district, has also been arrested along with the driver.

Vaijinath Kedar, sub-inspector, Wagholi Police Station, said, “The truck driver failed to produce licence for heavy vehicles and his employer still allowed him to be behind the wheel. Hence, both were arrested in the case.’’

The duo has been booked under Sections 281,105,324(4) of the BNS and Sections 184,119/177,3/181, 5/ 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have seized the truck.

News / Cities / Pune / Motorcyclist run over by truck at Kesnand Chowk; two held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On