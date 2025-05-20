Motorcyclist run over by truck at Kesnand Chowk; two held

PUNE: A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of a truck that rammed into the two-wheeler near Apna Medical Kesnand Gaon Chowk in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday. A 52-year-old motorcyclist came under the wheel of truck that rammed into the two-wheeler in Kesnand at around 6.30am on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, Ramdas Sahebrao Gaikwad, 52, of Ladba Wasti in Kesnand, was riding the bike when he was hit by the truck. Gaikwad fell from the two-wheeler due to the clash and was run over by the heavy vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

The accused truck driver has been identified as Janadrdan Baburao Chavan, 63, of Raikar Mala in Yavat Pune. The owner of the truck, Santosh Atmaram Bhandare, 47, of Vadhu -Budruk in Pune district, has also been arrested along with the driver.

Vaijinath Kedar, sub-inspector, Wagholi Police Station, said, “The truck driver failed to produce licence for heavy vehicles and his employer still allowed him to be behind the wheel. Hence, both were arrested in the case.’’

The duo has been booked under Sections 281,105,324(4) of the BNS and Sections 184,119/177,3/181, 5/ 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have seized the truck.