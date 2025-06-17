Mountaineering body issues safety guidelines for monsoon treks

With the monsoon season intensifying across Maharashtra, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex body for mountaineering in the state, has released a set of guidelines aimed at ensuring the safety of trekkers during the rainy season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon had covered nearly 90% of the state as of June 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the rains return, the Sahyadri mountain ranges have transformed into a lush green landscape, drawing a surge of tourists and trekkers to popular destinations across Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Waterfalls, hill forts, and forest trails are witnessing increased footfall.

However, the monsoon trekking season has also brought a rise in accidents, caused by slippery trails, swollen streams, dense fog, and unsafe behaviour. Several injuries and fatalities have been reported due to risky selfies, slipping near waterfalls, and exploring remote or unfamiliar areas. Experts caution that while monsoon treks are scenic, they demand extra vigilance.

Rescue organisations such as the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering and the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (under AMGM) are frequently called into action, often putting their own lives at risk to assist stranded or injured trekkers.

In response, AMGM on Monday released an official set of monsoon trekking safety guidelines. AMGM president Umesh Zirpe urged trekkers and tourists to strictly adhere to safety protocols and avoid unnecessary risks.

The organisation advised enthusiasts to enjoy the monsoon beauty of the Sahyadris responsibly, stressing the importance of thorough preparation and trekking in coordination with experienced groups. Visitors are also urged not to litter, avoid overcrowded or dangerous spots, and prioritise personal safety at all times.

A 24x7 emergency helpline (7620 230 231) has been set up for any trekking-related emergencies during the monsoon season.