MPCB issues proposed directions to IT company in Wadgaonsheri for alleged pollution

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune, on October 11, issued directions to an IT company in Wadgaonsheri area for alleged air, water and noise pollution at its construction site. On August 13 and September 24 this year, the MPCB received complaints from local residents regarding alleged air and noise pollution from the company. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The notice has been issued as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, “The company has been given seven days to respond to these directions. If they fail to do so, MPCB will take legal action against their construction project without any further notice, under the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.”

On August 13 and September 24 this year, the MPCB received complaints from local residents regarding alleged air and noise pollution from the company. The issue was then investigated by the sub-regional officer, MPCB who had proposed legal action against the company.

The company has failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the consent granted by the board and the conditions of the environmental clearance. Besides, discharging untreated/partially treated effluent and air emissions into the environment and thereby causing water and air pollution into the environment, officials claimed.

A senior official from MPCB Pune requesting anonymity, said, following the complaints, the board officials visited the project site to check the compliance of consent conditions on August 12 and October 10 and accordingly a report suggesting legal action was submitted.

“The company was found engaged in the blasting activity without obtaining renewed or valid “No Objection Certificate” under the Explosive Rules, 2008 from the competent authority as per existing NOC which had a valid period from May 24—August 24,” said the official quoted above.

Furthermore, the excavation activity, drilling and blasting activity were conducted at the construction site without taking any adequate precautions to avoid dust and noise pollution nuisance as well as vibration nuisance to the nearby residents, the official added.

Salunkhe informed that the company failed to comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and their amendment, as the ambient noise monitoring results were found to exceed the permissible limits.

“The compound wall/wind-breaking wall along with the periphery of the construction project was not provided. Additionally, barricading was not provided at the side of the complainant’s building wall. Water generated during the excavation work was discharged through the hose pipe outside the premises in the adjacent nallah, which may create a nuisance in the surrounding area,” he added.