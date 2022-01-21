MSEDCL consumers get fake calls, messages to make payments, case lodged

The cyber police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for circulating fake messages and calling people and directing them to call select numbers for immediate payment of pending dues and even sending links to make payments.

The cyber complaint was lodged after energy minister Nitin Raut directed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) managing director Vijay Singhal to lodge a complaint in the issue.

Accordingly, a complaint has been also lodged at the Pune cyber police station as the callers were maligning the image of the MSEDCL authorities, the public relations office (PRO) stated.

The MSEDCL authorities have appealed to the consumers to not fall prey to the fake calls, messages.

The residents had complained that MSEDCL had threatened to disconnect their power supply if their power bills were not paid on the day they received the message. Most of the power consumers had paid their power bills and despite the fact had received the calls and messages on their mobile numbers.

The consumers immediately lodged a complaint with the MSEDCL suburban and the main office regarding the fake callers suspecting an online scam as a few of them had even received links for making an online payment.

Raut said, “It is a serious issue where fraudsters have even sent links seeking payment of power bills from the consumers. We have taken cognizance of the criminal acts and directed the top brass to lodge a first information report (FIR) against the suspects.”

“The consumers must be careful while they face such issues and must immediately inform the nearest MSEDCL office or police in this regard,” he said.

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL, said, “The power utility never personally contacts anyone to inform them of potential repairs or blackouts. We always communicate through the same official system. Individual messages on personal mobile phones are not permitted. In the event of a question, citizens can contact us directly at the toll-free number or customer service number listed on their bills. Consumers can pay their bills online or at authorized collection centres.”

Raut advised consumers to lodge complaints when they receive such calls or messages.