Home / Cities / Pune News / PCMC areas face load shedding on Friday

PCMC areas face load shedding on Friday

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jun 10, 2023 12:30 AM IST

MSEDCL implemented load shedding for one to one and a half hours in Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Bavdhan, and Nigdi

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) implemented load shedding measures to manage increased demand for power. Baner, Bavdhan, Balewadi, and Nigdi reported around one hour of power outage on Friday. On Thursday, Wagholi and nearby regions underwent phased load shedding.

According to MSEDCL officials, the 220 kilowatt (KV) Urse to Chinchwad power line operated by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) carries a risk of overloading due to increased electricity demand. Hence, MSEDCL implemented load shedding for one to one and a half hours in Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Bavdhan, and Nigdi.

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL, said that significant surge in demand during the summer has led to a power load exceeding 750 amperes, requiring load regulation of approximately 50 to 60 megawatts. Consequently, Mahapareshan implemented load regulation measures involving the Chinchwad and Hinjewadi 220 KV substations, as well as the Rahatani and NCL 132 KV ultra-high voltage substations. Power lines connected to these substations underwent cyclic load regulation from 10 am to 1:30 pm, affected areas, including Hinjewadi, Wakad, Tathwade, Thergaon, Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, Pimple Nilakh, Punawale, Balewadi, Baner, Bavdhan, and Nigdi.

Saturday, June 10, 2023
