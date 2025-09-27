MSRTC’s revised mobile app sees increasing popularity

PUNE: The new and improved version of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC’s) mobile application (app) has seen growing popularity and now boasts nearly 1 million (10 lakh) users. Transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Friday shared this information. Pune, India - April 15, 2022: Number of MSRTC buses increased as employees resume duty after strike at Swargate ST Stand, in Pune, India, on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

Sarnaik said, “The MSRTC upgraded and launched a new version of its mobile app a few months ago. The primary goal of the overhaul was to make the bus reservation service more accessible and easier for passengers. Instead of relying on traditional ticket purchases or physical visits to bus depots, passengers can now buy tickets and check travel information directly from their smartphones.”

The new app titled ‘MSRTC bus reservation’, which commenced operations from April 1, 2025, has received tremendous response. Before the update in March 2025, the old app was being used by 3.94 lakh passengers. Following the release of the updated version, this number surged to approximately 6.72 lakh passengers in May 2025. Currently, out of the 1 million total users, an average 5 lakh passengers are purchasing tickets every month using the revised mobile app. Furthermore,the app has achieved an impressive 4.6-star rating on the Play Store, signalling a milestone in the modernisation of public transport.

Despite the overwhelming success with a total 1.25 lakh user reviews, the platform faces some challenges related to user experience and service delivery. Common complaints include issues in rural areas with low network coverage, and difficulties faced by senior citizens and non-tech savvy commuters in using the app. Acknowledging these issues, Sarnaik confirmed that the MSRTC has started working toward improving the application’s UI/UX (User Interface/User Experience), taking local facilities and challenges such as poor network connectivity in rural areas into consideration.