Inside Kimi Antonelli’s remarkable charge to Monza glory

The atmosphere at Monza is always thick with history. But on Sunday afternoon, it crackled with something far more electric — destiny. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates with fans and the trophy after winning the Italian GP. (REUTERS)

For 60 years, the spirit of Ludovico Scarfiotti had wandered the hallowed asphalt of the ‘Temple of Speed’--since 1966 no Italian driver had stood on the top step of the podium at their home Grand Prix.

It was a prolonged drought that for many even felt like a national curse. But curses, as Kimi Antonelli proved in a breathtaking drive for the ages, are simply waiting for the right generational talent to shatter them.

Starting 19th on the grid after an engine change, victory for the 20-year-old seemed implausible, practically impossible. The grandstands were filled with a hopeful but resigned crowd. Yet, what Antonelli is doing in a Formula 1 car is not surprising anymore, as he continues to display his enormous talent.

Over 53 enthralling laps, Antonelli, leading the drivers’ standings, delivered a masterclass in race craft, demonstrating such guile that it left veterans of the paddock speechless. The Mercedes driver wove his way through the pack to claim a victory that will echo through the annals of motorsport history.

When the red lights went out, the back of the grid was chaotic as ever. Despite starting from the rear, Antonelli knew exactly what to do and when. While others scrambled for grip and track position, he was ruthlessly methodical. He picked off cars through the Turn 1 chicane and Curva Grande with the precision of a seasoned champion, slicing his way forward while protecting his car.

The race, however, was anything but straightforward. It developed into a theater of interruptions. Antonelli had to survive early yellow flags that bunched up the field, a prolonged Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period that threatened his tyre temperatures, and a red flag that completely reset the grid and threatened to wipe out his hard-fought progress.

Each stoppage could have derailed any less-composed driver. Instead, the young Italian kept his cool. He used the chaos to his advantage, reading the evolving race differently from the rest of the grid.

Then came the intense, yo-yo racing with Mercedes teammate George Russell. All season long, Antonelli has systematically outpaced and humbled Russell, asserting his dominance within the garage. Monza turned out to be the ultimate statement of that shifting hierarchy.

As the race restarted after the red flag, Russell found himself squarely in Antonelli’s crosshairs. What followed was a brilliant, high-speed chess match. Russell defended valiantly, varying his lines and using every ounce of electrical deployment to stay ahead.

But the young Italian’s spatial awareness and late braking were on another plane. With an overtake before the Ascari chicane on Lap 50, Antonelli dispatched his teammate, leaving Russell in his wake and sending the tifosi into delirium.

To fully grasp the magnitude of this drive, one must look deep into the sport’s archives. This was a comeback drive that invites comparisons with the greatest recovery drives in F1 history.

It possessed the relentless, storming charge of Max Verstappen from 14th to first at Spa, Belgium in 2022, the seemingly impossible, penalty-defying surge of Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos, Brazil in 2021, the ice-cold, final-lap heroics of Kimi Raikkonen at Suzuka, Japan in 2005, and the strategic genius of Michael Schumacher coming from 16th to win in the changing conditions of Spa in 1995.

Antonelli’s performance borrowed elements from all these legendary drives, synthesising them into a singular, awe-inspiring masterpiece.

As the laps ticked down, the impossible materialised into reality. Antonelli coaxed life out of his fading tyres while maintaining blistering pace that no one could match. When he finally took the chequered flag, the roar from the grandstands was deafening.

Red, white, and green smoke billowed into the Lombardy sky. At just 20, he had delivered a phenomenal drive in his home race, managing the unimaginable with the composure of a veteran.

Antonelli has cemented his name among the absolute elite, now holding the record for most wins (7) by an Italian driver after the legendary Alberto Ascari (13). The 60-year wait is officially over. Scarfiotti’s 1966 triumph has finally been emulated by a driving phenomenon in the making.

What we witnessed was the definitive crowning of a new king of Italian motorsport. The boy from Bologna has arrived, after giving the tifosi much to celebrate, and overcome the disappointment of the two Ferrari drivers.