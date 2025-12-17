Mundhwa land case: Activist cites two letters by Parth, alleges high-level cover-up

PUNE: Right to information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday alleged that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, had a direct role in the controversial ₹1,800-crore Mundhwa government land transaction, citing two letters purportedly written by Parth Pawar to the Pune district collector. There was no immediate response from Parth Pawar or the district administration to the allegations or to the contents of the letters presented at the press conference. The investigation into the Mundhwa land transaction is ongoing. RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday alleged that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, had a direct role in the controversial ₹ 1,800-crore Mundhwa government land transaction. (HT FILE)

Kumbhar produced copies of the letters, dated June 1, 2021, and November 6, 2025, claiming that both bear Parth Pawar’s signature. He said that the correspondence establishes Pawar’s “active and continuous engagement” in the matter, contradicting assertions that he has no connection with the transaction.

“The land transaction began in 2020, and from the very beginning there have been systematic attempts to brush the matter under the carpet. From top officials to those at the ground level, everyone involved in defrauding the government and cheating citizens must be held accountable,” Kumbhar alleged.

According to Kumbhar, the June 1, 2021 letter, addressed to the district collector, seeks an urgent personal hearing in connection with survey number 88 at Mundhwa. In the letter, Parth Pawar is said to have claimed that the original watandars had custodial rights over the land, that requisite fees were being paid on their behalf, and that the names of power-of-attorney holders should be entered in the 7/12 land extract.

Kumbhar termed these submissions as “extremely serious”, alleging that they amount to facilitating changes in revenue records relating to a government land parcel.

The second letter, dated November 6, again seeks a personal hearing and an opportunity to place on record what it describes as the “true and correct factual position”. It further states that the property was acquired through lawful means and in full compliance with procedural and substantive legal requirements.

“These letters clearly show sustained follow-up and intervention. It is impossible to claim that there is no connection when written representations are made directly to the district collector,” Kumbar said.

The controversy relates to around 40 acres of land in the Koregaon Park–Mundhwa area, originally classified as mahar watan land and later recorded as government land. The parcel came under scrutiny after it emerged that Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, had purchased the land.

The transaction allegedly involved irregular interpretation of watan abolition laws, mutation of revenue records, and the use of power-of-attorney holders to execute sale deeds. The Pune police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested prime accused Sheetal Tejwani Suryavanshi, describing her as a key accused in the transaction.

Kumbhar, however, questioned the scope and timing of the investigation. After Tejwani’s arrest, he alleged that the move appeared aimed at avoiding disruption during the state legislature session and that the “real beneficiaries” were being shielded.

Addressing the media at the Patrakar Sangh in the city on Tuesday, Kumbhar also criticised the police, alleging deliberate delay and differential treatment. “When high-profile suspects do not cooperate, police cite excuses. Would the same leniency be shown to an ordinary accused? The investigation is being diluted, and concessions are being granted, making it harder to reach the principal beneficiaries,” Kumbhar said.

Kumbhar reiterated his demand that all officials involved in the land conversion and registration process, from revenue officers to senior administrators, be arrested and interrogated.