Names of over 28.66 lakh Pune voters missing from draft electoral roll

Names of more than 28.66 lakh voters in Pune district do not figure in the draft electoral roll published by the district election department on Monday following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to officials, 17.83 lakh voters could not be traced during the revision, while 5.91 lakh were found to have shifted. (HT)

The total electorate across all 21 Assembly constituencies in the district has dropped from more than 90.80 lakh in the previous roll to 62.13 lakh in the draft roll.

According to officials, 17.83 lakh voters could not be traced during the revision, while 5.91 lakh were found to have shifted. More than three lakh voters were identified as deceased. Names were also deleted for other reasons during the revision exercise.

The draft electoral roll for all 21 Assembly constituencies is available for inspection at the offices of the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the Pune Collector’s Office, offices of district presidents of recognised political parties and on the district administration’s website, pune.gov.in.

Deputy district election officer Minal Kalaskar said, “Hearings would be held by the respective Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for voters whose details in the draft roll contain discrepancies or whose details could not be mapped to the 2002 electoral roll. A decision on inclusion in the final roll will be taken after the hearings.”

The claims and objections period began on Monday and will continue till September 29. Claims and objections can be submitted to the concerned ERO, AERO or tehsildar. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

Officials said voters whose names, or those of their parents or grandparents, appeared in the 2002 electoral roll can submit Form 6, along with the required documents, to seek inclusion in the final roll. Form 8 can be used to seek corrections or changes to existing voter details, while Form 7 can be submitted to raise an objection to the inclusion of a name.

An appeal against a decision of the ERO or AERO can be filed before the Pune district collector.