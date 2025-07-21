New, circular bus service set to begin next week in Chakan MIDC

In a move to bolster public transportation for industrial workers, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the launch of a new, circular, bus service in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Chakan. The service, set to commence next week, will operate on a loop from Ambethan Chowk to Spicer Chowk to Skoda Company to HP Chowk and back to Ambethan Chowk. The PMPML said that a similar route survey will soon be carried out in the MIDC area of Bhosari. This heavy dependence on private transport has led to increased traffic congestion on the roads. (HT)

The Chakan and Bhosari MIDC zones, located on the outskirts of Pune city, are significant industrial hubs collectively hosting over 8,000 plot holders and over 5,000 small-scale industries that supply parts to large-scale manufacturing companies. Chakan MIDC spans over 607 acres while Bhosari MIDC covers an expansive 3,500 acres. Global automotive giants like Mahindra, Skoda, and Volkswagen have major operations in the area. As a result, lakhs of workers travel to these areas daily for employment. Currently, due to insufficient public transportation, most workers rely on private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, or app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber. This heavy dependence on private transport has led to increased traffic congestion on the roads. The lack of convenient and affordable travel options during off-peak hours has particularly affected the daily commute of thousands of workers.

Satish Gawhane, PMPML chief traffic manager, said, “To address these challenges, the PMPML has decided to introduce six buses on the circular route within Chakan MIDC in the first phase. The buses will run in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions from Ambethan Chowk, covering major points in the industrial area. The route survey has already been completed and the service will soon be operational, providing reliable and affordable transport for workers.”

Local stakeholders have welcomed the initiative. Kedar Mane, an entrepreneur based in Chakan, said, “The PMPML bus service will definitely benefit employees, but the authorities must also address traffic congestion. Workers often get stuck on roads for hours due to traffic and some concrete measures are needed to tackle this.”

While Sagar Chintal, an employee working in MIDC, said, “Due to the lack of buses or rickshaws at night in the MIDC area, I’ve had to use my personal vehicle. Even when we try to book online rickshaws, many drivers refuse fares. The bus service will be a huge help for thousands like me.”