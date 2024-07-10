New Pune airport terminal enhances passenger capacity, reflection of local culture

Two airlines - Air India and Air India Express will start operating form the new Pune airport terminal from July 14 and Air India’s Flight AI – 858 Pune to Delhi will be the first flight to depart from Pune airport. The remaining airlines operating at Pune airport will start operations from the new building in a phased manner, said officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art new building will be centrally air-conditioned with provision of additional five passenger boarding bridges taking the count of passenger boarding bridges to ten, this will provide convenience and hassle-free movement for passengers from terminal building to aircraft. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“Initially 16 departures and 16 arrival flights will operate from the new terminal building of the two airlines,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

The state-of-the-art new building will be centrally air-conditioned with provision of additional five passenger boarding bridges taking the count of passenger boarding bridges to ten, this will provide convenience and hassle-free movement for passengers from terminal building to aircraft.

A total of 34 check-in counters and 25 self-check-in counters will provide a faster check-in experience for travellers.

The existing terminal building with a built-up area of only 22,000 sqm can handle up to seven million passengers per year. While the new terminal is more than 52,000 sqm and has a capacity of nine million passengers per annum to cater to increasing air traffic.

The new terminal has an in-line hold baggage handling system – an automated system with multiple levels of security screening – which allows for a more efficient check-in process. The in-line baggage system, equipped with scanners, is integrated with the airport baggage handling system to provide a complete hold baggage processing and screening mechanism.

“The in-line baggage system will enable passengers to avoid queue up near the X-ray machines for scanning their baggage before check-in. The in-line hold baggage handling system installed at the Pune airport uses latest and superior technology installed across major airports in India. It will increase airport capacity by enabling faster passenger flow and throughput, enhancing passenger experience and service levels,” said Dhoke.

The building will be an energy efficient building with a four-s tar GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating.

Provision of 915 sqm space for food and beverage facility and 1206 sqm space for retail outlets has been reserved for refreshment/pleasure of the passengers.

A huge canopy on the city side of the existing building and new building together gives a magnificent look to the airport from city side. As the entrance there is huge stature of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while stretching over 400 meters in length, the veranda is a unifying facade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of rich social, historical and artistic culture of Pune and Maharashtra.

The facia of the public area below the great verandah is supported with Shaniwar Wada-like beautiful arches and columns built in local dark stone. While there are huge murals of Lord Vittala, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rajyabhishek inside the terminal building.