NGT reviews interim measures for Pavana river pollution; PCMC, PMRDA’s efforts under lens

Amid rising concerns over degradation of Pavana river, the National Green Tribunal's Western Zone Bench reviewed interim pollution control measures submitted by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other authorities at a hearing held on July 17 . The tribunal urged them to transform words into water-saving actions. (HT)

The watchdog registered a suo motu case regarding the river pollution after taking cognizance of news report published in Hindustan Times in February 2024. In the last hearing held on June 24, 2025, the river rejuvenation committee in their response stated that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has submitted a detailed project report on 15 proposed sewage treatment plants along the river. The authority will submit the ₹215-crore project to the National River Conservation Directorate and the state government for approval. Objecting the timeline of the project which is December 2029, the NGT directed PCMC to submit interim measures to control the river pollution.

Acting on the directives, PCMC, one of the key stakeholders in the case, submitted a list of ongoing and proposed measures aimed at curbing solid and sewage pollution in the river. According to PCMC’s affidavit, mechanical and manual screening units have been installed at 16 major nullahs to prevent solid waste from flowing into the river. To reduce sewage pollution, the civic body has laid 32 km of interceptor lines along the river’s banks, tapping and diverting multiple outfalls to pumping stations and sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Several new sewage pumping stations have been constructed at Dapodi, Pimple Gurav, Kalewadi, and Chinchwad Bhatnagar. The existing STP at Bhatnagar has been augmented from 30MLD (million litres per day) to 45MLD and is expected to be fully operational within 15 days, currently undergoing trial runs. The civic body has also taken up the continuous removal of invasive water hyacinth under a three-year contract. To ensure uninterrupted functioning of its sewage infrastructure, express feeder connections have been provided to 26 SPSs and 16 STPs. Furthermore, under the “Jal Hi AMRUT Scheme”, the municipal corporation is preparing to upgrade nine aging STPs—some over 20 years old—to meet updated discharge norms mandated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and NGT.

The civic body is also planning a ₹1,980-crore holistic master plan and detailed project report for an integrated sewerage system. The plan envisions re-routing sewers away from riverbeds and nullahs to more accessible areas along roads. PCMC has submitted the proposal to state and central governments for financial support and has allocated budgetary funds for phased execution.

“It is heartening to note the measures proposed by PCMC. However, effective implementation and timely execution are crucial, or else the efforts will merely remain on paper,” observed the bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member.

The NGT also scrutinised the role of the PMRDA, which has tasked an expert agency, Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt. Ltd., with reviewing objections and preparing revised measures to address sewage inflows and nalla miscounting—an error highlighted by the applicant. The tribunal directed that the discrepancy in drains entering the river (15 reported versus 20 observed) must be corrected in the final plan.

The river rejuvenation committee (RRC), through the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, has proposed its own set of interim measures to be completed by June 2026. These include deploying 15 mobile STPs, installing floating solar creators, hyacinth removal, laser-cutting waste barriers, and continuous public education.

The NGT has scheduled the matter for final hearing on August 20, 2025.

NGT penalty on Pune Zilla Parishad

The tribunal during its hearing on Wednesday took note that none of the zilla parishad representative were present for the hearing despite issuing two reminder letters. Taking serious note of the neglect, the bench imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on the Pune Zilla Parishad for causing delay in proceedings by failing to appear before the tribunal. It granted a final opportunity of two weeks to the zilla parishad to file its reply affidavit—subject to payment of penalty. The amount is to be deposited in the account of NGT Bar Association (Western Zone), Pune, within one week.