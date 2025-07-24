NGT upholds SC directive in reserved forest land case, warns of contempt action

Reiterating the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) directive on the recovery of reserved forest land, the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday stated that the issue has already been conclusively addressed by the apex court. The tribunal underscored that it is bound by the SC’s direction, and warned that failure to implement the same could attract contempt proceedings. The tribunal made it clear that if local authorities fail to act, the forest department has the right to approach the SC for contempt action. Meanwhile, the forest department is currently verifying land records as part of the transfer process. The tribunal made it clear that if local authorities fail to act, the forest department has the right to approach the SC for contempt action. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The directive comes as the NGT’s western bench in Pune disposed of a case related to the ownership of over 14,000 hectares of reserved forest land in Pune district. The case was taken up suo moto, following a report published by Hindustan Times on August 28, 2024 that revealed how large swathes of forest land—technically in the custody of the forest department—had been illegally allotted to private entities by the revenue department in violation of the Forest Conservation Act 1980.

The NGT’s decision is based on the SC’s judgement dated May 15, 2025, which dealt with the controversial transfer of 29 acres and 15 gunthas of reserved forest land in Kondhwa Budruk to Richie Rich Cooperative Housing Society. The apex court termed that transfer as ‘totally illegal’ and cancelled the environmental clearance granted to the project.

The apex court’s ruling had broader implications: It directed all state governments and union territories to review forest lands in the custody of revenue departments. Special investigation teams (SITs) were to be constituted to identify similar such allotments made for non-forestry purposes. The SC ordered that all such lands be returned to the forest department within three months. Where recovery is not possible, authorities must recover the market value from the allottees, and use the funds exclusively for afforestation and forest regeneration.

During the NGT hearing on Wednesday, the forest department submitted an affidavit confirming that the SC’s ruling applies to the Pune case as well. Acknowledging this, the tribunal noted that no fresh directions are necessary. However, it stressed that any failure to implement the apex court’s directions should be taken directly to the apex court.

Commenting on the current status of the land transfer in the instant case, Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune, said, “The Kondhwa land has already been transferred to the forest department, and demarcation work will begin soon. For the remaining land, we are awaiting guidelines from the SIT, which is in its final stages of formation.”

Mohite added that the forest department is coordinating with district authorities and verifying all related land records. “Once procedural clearance and SIT guidelines are in place, appropriate action will follow,” he said.