IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Nine flights to 12 cities leave Pune with Covid vaccine doses
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nine flights to 12 cities leave Pune with Covid vaccine doses

Pune Tuesday morning saw an otherwise quiet Lohegaon airport in Pune witness high drama as the country’s first batch of Covishield vaccine doses left for 12 different cities on nine passenger and freight flights
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar and Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST

Pune Tuesday morning saw an otherwise quiet Lohegaon airport in Pune witness high drama as the country’s first batch of Covishield vaccine doses left for 12 different cities on nine passenger and freight flights.

After the vaccine doses were packed in ice boxes at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the airport authorities played a pivotal role in ensuring that the vaccines reached the rest of the country in time. Three domestic airlines transported close to 5.6 million doses on the first day to kick-start the massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 infection.

After a year of fighting through the pandemic, the first consignment of Covishield consisting of 2,64,000 doses was transported from Pune to Delhi on SpiceJet flight SG 8937. The flight took off from the Lohegaon International Airport at 8.05am and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 10.15am. Along with Delhi, Spicejet also transported multiple vaccines to Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Patna and Vijayawada. In addition to Spicejet, GoAir and Indigo also sent doses to Chennai, Chandigarh and Lucknow respectively.

For Mumbai, GoAir in its statement said starting from January 13, the vaccines will be transported from Mumbai to other cities on the basis of the allocation. A spokesperson from the Serum Institute added that a truck would leave via road to the Mumbai airport and from there to other cities. The spokesperson added that, “Two trucks would leave for the Mumbai airport via road from our Pune institute and from there it would go to other cities.”

Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Tuesday morning, “Together nine flights will leave Pune through four carriers - Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir & Indigo - with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh.”

The first aeroplane took flight with the Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ from the Serum Institute of India at around 8am with the first consignment. Three trucks left the institute at around 4:55am. A total of nine flights carried vials of the vaccine from Pune’s Lohegaon airport with 477 boxes, including three chartered freight flights which had close to 5.6 million doses. Each box contained about 1,200 vials of Covishield and each of the dose is priced for the Indian government at 210, including GST of 10. Each vial has about 10 doses which were packed in ice boxes.

As per earlier statements from the Oxford University and Serum Institute, each person would need to get two doses for maximum protection against the virus. Each dose is about 5ml and the second dose needs to be taken 28 days after the first dose. The vaccine needs to be stored between +2-+8 degrees Celsius which led to a speedy movement of all the boxes within the first two hours since the airport started operating at 8am.

The last flight for the day left was to leave at 4pm to Lucknow according to airport officials. Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh, said, “Earlier 14 flights were to leave from Pune’s Lohegaon airport with the Covid-19 vaccine in 456 boxes, however, plans were changed last night. A total of nine flights left from the airport of which three were chartered flights. Pune airport has always been prepared for vaccine transportation. As of yet, we do not have any plans for vaccine transportation on Wednesday.”

The vaccines transported were packed with ice packs in thermocol boxes. As per the details on the box being transported, the vials were manufactured in October 2020 and have an expiry date of March 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two businessmen running illegal gutkha factory in Silvassa arrested

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:46 PM IST
In a major breakthrough, crime branch officials attached to unit IV have arrested two businessmen who ran an illegal gutkha manufacturing facility in Silvassa, in connection with the 15 crore illegal Gutkha seizure case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now reprinting its old and rare books related to history, mythology and autobiographies and making it available online for sale
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

25-year old arrested for assaulting traffic constable

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The Mundhwa police have arrested a 25-year old man on charges of physically assaulting a traffic constable on duty who stopped him for not wearing a seat belt during driving
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gravity of the moment dawned upon the drivers of the trucks as the crowd present at the gates erupted in spontaneous applause that pierced the silence of the morning
The gravity of the moment dawned upon the drivers of the trucks as the crowd present at the gates erupted in spontaneous applause that pierced the silence of the morning
pune news

As vaccine trucks leave Serum campus, India starts fight to end Covid in country

By Shalaka Shinde, Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:44 PM IST
At the stroke of 4:53 am, the gates opened, a police escort van remerged; it was followed by three trucks, with boxes carrying 5.65 million doses of the vaccine meant for Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nine flights to 12 cities leave Pune with Covid vaccine doses

By Steffy Thevar and Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Pune Tuesday morning saw an otherwise quiet Lohegaon airport in Pune witness high drama as the country’s first batch of Covishield vaccine doses left for 12 different cities on nine passenger and freight flights
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 496 fresh Covid-19 cases, 0 deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Pune district on Tuesday reported a total of 496 new cases of Covid-19 with no deaths in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

97 samples from 17 districts tested for bird flu in Pune, 18 positive

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:25 PM IST
With the cases of Avian influenza, popularly known as “bird flu” on the rise across India, sample testing for the virus has begun in Pune at the animal husbandry commissionerate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pre-Covid buzz to return in city as classes, coaching centres reopen

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to reopen coaching classes, the movement of students across the city is set to increase after a break of nine months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Culling of hens begins in Parbhani after Avian influenza outbreak

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Following the outbreak of Avian influenza, commonly-known as bird flu in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra, the state animal husbandry department has issued instructions for the culling of 6,000 birds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune dist has no cases of bird flu; admin forms 13 rapid response teams

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Following the detection of bird flu cases in Parbhani district of Marathwada, the state animal husbandry department has formed 13 rapid response teams in Pune district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pulse polio vaccination postponed indefinitely

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:32 PM IST
In view of the upcoming large-scale Covid-19 vaccination drive, the central government has postponed the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive indefinitely
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre signs purchase order for 11 mn Covishield doses, transportation begins today

By Steffy Thevar and Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
After days of speculation, Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) finally received the official purchase order on Monday from the government of India for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, named Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC finalises 16 vaccination centres in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finalised 16 vaccination centres at government and private hospitals in the city for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ga Di Ma cultural festival moves to GD Madgulkar’s hometown

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The Maharashtra Kamgar Sahitya Parishad, Gadima Sahitya Kala Akademi, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and Madgul villagers have organised the Ga Di Ma cultural festival to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar (October 1)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Class 11 admissions FCFS round to start from January 13

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:28 PM IST
After completing three regular rounds and two special rounds of the first year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune, on Monday released the timetable for the first-come-first-served (FCFS) round one starting from January 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP