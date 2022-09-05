No water in Peth areas amid festivities, residents irked
Punekars celebrating the Ganpati festival especially Gauri poojan in all the peth areas, including the suburbs of Sahakarnagar and Parvati, were deprived of water supply for the entire day on Sunday following disruption of services at the Parvati Waterworks station
While the residents of these areas vented their anger towards the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company (MSEDCL), saying that both government bodies failed to rise to the occasion, forcing citizens to suffer on one of the most important days of the ongoing festival.
The residents of the peth areas including Bibvewadi and Parvati complained of complete breakdown of water supply. They pointed out that on Sunday morning, there was a breakdown in electricity supply to the Parvati water supply department. “All the peth areas in the city as well as the adjoining suburbs could not get water during Gauri puja. Water supply could not be restored till Sunday evening. All the religious activities suffered immensely due to unprofessional conduct and lack of sensitivity on the part of the PMC and MSEDCL authorities. It is a pathetic situation and PMC must accept its failure in discharging their duties towards the citizens,” said Anita Gosavi, a Sadashiv peth resident.
Rohit Kulkarni, a resident of Mukundnagar, said, “There has been no water supply since the morning which added to our woes, especially when everyone is celebrating the Ganapati festival and Gauri puja at home. The elected representatives are also of no use since their terms have ended.” According to Kulkarni, the supply was restored only by evening.
The women were among those who suffered the most as they could not complete the rituals on time owing to the lack of water, and blamed both the government bodies for their callous approach.
“The PMC water supply department and the MSEDCL authorities are responsible for the mismanagement which inconvenienced citizens on the day of Gauri visarjan, which is shameful and shows that the civic body does not care for the people and is only interested in collecting taxes,” said Tanvi Patil, a housewife from Parvati.
“The PMC water supply department shuts down water supply for a few days every month for carrying out repairs and maintenance work. Even then, such blunders keep happening and citizens suffer tremendously during times of celebrations like the ongoing Ganapati festival,” Patil said.
While civic activists said that there was no water supply in the peth areas and suburbs due to the absence of power supply. The Parvati water supply department supplies water to the Lashkar water division and owing to the lack of power supply, the entire eastern suburban area was affected. According to civic activists, 50% of the city had to go without water on Sunday.
Anirudh Pavaskar, head of the water supply department, said, “There was a malfunction in power supply on Sunday morning. Hence, the water tanks were not filled to their full capacity. Due to this, problems arose in water supply. However after rectification of the fault, instructions were given to provide water to the areas that were previously impacted.”
Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver
The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police. The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.
LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC. LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC.
3.8 lakh people link voter ID cards with Aadhaar in a single day
“Voters from rural constituent assembly like Ambegaon, Indapur, Bhor, Khed, and Maval have given a better response as compared to the voters of the urban area,” said collector and district election officer, Rajesh Deshmukh. “Voters who have not linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number will have to fill the application form no. 6B which is available on www.nvsp.in” he said.
Covid takes a backseat, as swine flu, dengue cases rise in Pune, say officials
Even though the festive season has begun, the city has not seen a drastic rise in Covid cases. Doctors note that other diseases like swine flu and dengue have taken precedence over Covid. Chairman of the Indian Medical Association's hospital board of India, Dr Sanjay Patil, Pune chapter said that there are other infections on the rise. On Sunday, Pune district reported 296 new Covid cases. No death was reported on Sunday.
Rainfall activity to increase in Pune from September 8 : IMD
Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening. As per India Meteorological Department, the rainfall activity is likely to increase from September 8. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that rainfall activity in city and ghat regions is likely to increase. Whereas, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to report isolated incidents of thunderstorms and lightning till September 7.
