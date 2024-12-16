Now QR code-based identity cards to curtail illegal vendors at platforms, in running trains

The surge in the number of illegal vendors at platforms and in running trains has prompted the Pune railway division to introduce QR code-based identity cards for authorised food and other vendors so that passengers can scan the same for details and verify whether or not the vendor is authorised. Over 300 unauthorised vendors have been caught selling food and other items at Pune railway station and in running trains in the past one year. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, there are around 230 train operations being carried out from Pune railway station with more than 2 lakh passengers travelling. The number of train operations had reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic but has increased once again.

Over 300 unauthorised vendors have been caught selling food and other items at Pune railway station and in running trains in the past one year. Passengers have lodged several complaints in this regard and demanded that the railway take action in collaboration with the state.

Milind Hirve, senior divisional commercial manager at Pune railway division, said, “To curb the menace of illegal vendors at stations and even in running trains, we have now introduced QR code-based identity cards which have been given to all our vendor workers at Pune railway station as well as those going for work in running trains. If passengers want to get the details of any worker, they can easily scan the id card and get details of that worker including full name, contact number, name of his supervisor, and other official details.”

“These illegal vendors were also found making fake identity cards to fleece passengers. Hence, we have introduced this new system and action will be taken against illegal vendors if they are found doing business at the station premises,” Hirve said.