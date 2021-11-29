Omicron Covid variant has principals worried about Pune schools reopening for all classes

PUNE As the Omicron Covid variant has emerged in various countries, parents and teachers are now in two minds about reopening of off-line school for Classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra. Pune parents noted that the government should rethink the decision for the safety of the children.

Prashant Khande, National President, All India Parents, Students and Teachers Association (AIPSTA), said that the transmissibility of the new variant is faster and so the government should wait at least for two months before reopening schools.

“Younger students from Classes 1 to 4 should not be given permission to attend offline classes. Other classes can be given permission with 20 to 30 per cent attendance. Anyways, this academic year will be over in just three months and so, the education department should focus on the upcoming academic year. Students’ lives should not be risked by reopening of schools. Moreover, students are not vaccinated. We should prepare for this Covid wave,” said Khande.

Rajendra Singh, president of the Independent English Schools Association (IESA), said that approvals by the task force to reopen schools came after a detailed analysis of the Covid situation right now.

“In my opinion the classes should restart in hybrid mode, that is offline and online for Class 5 onwards. However, Covid protocols are important and should be followed. As private schools we will be taking utmost care to ensure the safety of our students,” said Singh.

He added that private schools are focused on the health, safety and protection of the children.

“We can’t take chances regarding the education of the students as it is the future of this country. Sooner or later we have to live with this virus and figure out a way wherein children receive education and are safe as well,” said Singh.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala said that the government should wait a while before reopening schools.

“School for Classes 8 to 12 has reopened. Parents understand that offline education has a deeper impact on the children, but at the same time they are scared about safety. With this new variant, parents will be more scared to send the child to school. Hence, the decision should be delayed,” said Sinnarkar.

She pointed out that this season has other viral infections as well.

“As children have low immunity, they catch the flu. But, it can also be Covid. Moreover, students are not vaccinated. Offline education is important, but safety of students has a higher priority,” said Sinnarkar.